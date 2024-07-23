Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Invests $236,000 in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 22,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Progressive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Progressive from $276.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.94.

Progressive Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of PGR traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,891,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,596,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.08. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $121.87 and a 52 week high of $229.00. The company has a market capitalization of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total value of $1,525,567.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,357,996.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total value of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $1,525,567.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,357,996.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,647 shares of company stock valued at $7,417,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.