Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Makes New Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,632 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $284.40. 853,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,136. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $279.16 and a 52-week high of $516.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $306.55 and a 200-day moving average of $382.90.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LULU shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. HSBC raised Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $404.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.29.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

