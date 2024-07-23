Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Sells 15,863 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 15,863 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 558,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,986 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,084,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,134 shares during the period. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

MRO traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $27.86. 2,317,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,321,511. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.27. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $30.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.19.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

