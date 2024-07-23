Trustmark National Bank Trust Department Trims Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMO. CX Institutional increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,023,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $6.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $552.59. 1,284,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,527,226. The firm has a market cap of $210.93 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $564.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 18.45%. As a group, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total value of $5,724,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.41, for a total transaction of $5,724,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,873,516.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.