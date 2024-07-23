UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 15,353 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 15,353 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 4,511.5% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,072,000 after buying an additional 391,326 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 507.5% in the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 8,931 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.17.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

MCHP stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.71. 6,744,474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,736,129. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $100.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 24.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 52.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock worth $2,251,857. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

