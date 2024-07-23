UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Acquires 4,634 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 169.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.73. 1,229,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,019. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $339.01 and a 200-day moving average of $338.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen upped their price target on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays upped their price target on Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.05.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

