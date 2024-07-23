UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,619 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $10,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 32.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 382,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,187 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter worth approximately $2,127,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 79,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after buying an additional 39,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.56.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD traded up $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.22. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Insider Transactions at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

