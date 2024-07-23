UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $6,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Fortinet by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. STF Management LP increased its position in Fortinet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total value of $1,442,709.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,640,012.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 24,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.53, for a total transaction of $1,442,709.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,742,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,640,012.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,913 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,349 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.94. 5,986,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,784,675. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

