UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 351.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,021 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 202,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,452,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $241.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.38.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $270.36. 791,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,146,704. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.60 and a 200 day moving average of $256.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.