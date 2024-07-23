UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,193 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,953 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $3,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Liam Griffin purchased 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,770. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $2,295,836.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,797. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.14.

Shares of SWKS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.77. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

