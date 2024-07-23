UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 1,200 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.40.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI traded down $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,941. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average of $123.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

