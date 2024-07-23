UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 2,466 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 425.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,143,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 192,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,678,000 after purchasing an additional 107,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4,019.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $439.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $397.20.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,816,710.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James Woys sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.15, for a total value of $3,451,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,504,526.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total transaction of $85,817.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,816,710.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.0 %

MOH traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.82. The stock had a trading volume of 622,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,585. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $282.96 and a 1-year high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.27. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

