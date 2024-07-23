UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Buys 3,900 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 298.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMC. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter worth about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 1,218.2% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Down 0.2 %

VMC stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $260.15. The company had a trading volume of 408,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,858. The stock has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.82. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.23.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total transaction of $249,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,210 shares of company stock valued at $4,653,520 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

