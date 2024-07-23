UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,754 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boston Properties by 435.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties Price Performance

Boston Properties stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.18. 847,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,506. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.70, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.12 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.64 and a 12 month high of $73.97.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 321.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Boston Properties from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Properties

Boston Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.