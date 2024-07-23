UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,388 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,001 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $11,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 124,277 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,849,000 after acquiring an additional 94,513 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CDNS stock traded down $4.09 on Tuesday, hitting $282.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,063. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.77 and a 52-week high of $328.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $302.86 and its 200-day moving average is $298.33.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,228,074.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,228,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,134 shares of company stock valued at $14,987,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

