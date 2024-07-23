UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 35.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,339 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,296 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in NetApp by 14,650.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in NetApp by 706.3% during the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total value of $2,848,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 0.7 %

NTAP traded up $0.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,137. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.09 and a 200-day moving average of $106.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 114.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the data storage provider to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NetApp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NetApp

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.