UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 296.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 2,522.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on CTVA. Barclays raised their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $687,391.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,491.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

Shares of CTVA traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,625,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,448,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.91 billion, a PE ratio of 68.85, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 81.01%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

