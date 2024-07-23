UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Increases Stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,839 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd owned about 0.27% of Franklin Electric worth $13,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FELE. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,094. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $136,318.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $225,960.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $817,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded down $4.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.82. 297,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.99 and a 200 day moving average of $99.27. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.61 and a fifty-two week high of $107.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on FELE shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.