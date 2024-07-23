UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $1.23 Million in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,840,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,327,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,398,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Corpay during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPAY stock traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, reaching $289.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,617. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.99. Corpay, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.39 and a 1 year high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $935.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Corpay had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 36.97%. Equities research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CPAY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Corpay from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.91.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

