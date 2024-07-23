UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Invests $1.33 Million in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,193 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,582,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,834 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $208.65. 199,372 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,848. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.07 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.96 and a 12 month high of $218.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.37.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $149.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.