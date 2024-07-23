UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Purchases 35,891 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 367.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,891 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 108,032,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,652,000 after buying an additional 13,738,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,840,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,075,000 after buying an additional 7,825,418 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 56,060,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,937,000 after buying an additional 730,112 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,213,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,286 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at $317,979,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ KDP traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. 6,725,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,171,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Featured Articles

