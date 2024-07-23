UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 294.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE OTIS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,340,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,059,112. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $100.84. The company has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.01.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

