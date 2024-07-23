UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,045 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,183,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.63.

In other news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $4.88 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $470.41. The company had a trading volume of 398,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $498.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $518.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.32. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

