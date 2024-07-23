UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Raises Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,845 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CDW from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Sona Chawla sold 18,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $4,433,176.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,428 shares in the company, valued at $5,392,812.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ CDW traded down $2.37 on Tuesday, hitting $230.15. 417,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,719. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $184.99 and a 52-week high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $226.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.07.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

