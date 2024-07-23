UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 16,655 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 62.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,655 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 210.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total value of $531,085.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,822.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA traded up $4.63 on Tuesday, reaching $331.20. The company had a trading volume of 219,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 65.71 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $314.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.24. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $194.59 and a 12 month high of $337.08.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 13.05%. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.67.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

