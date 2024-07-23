UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Trims Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,542 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $13.12 on Tuesday, hitting $1,359.50. The company had a trading volume of 100,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,535.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,421.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,312.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The company had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.69 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,160,041.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total transaction of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTD. StockNews.com raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price objective (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

