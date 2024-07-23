Univest Financial (UVSP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Univest Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $77.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.40 million. On average, analysts expect Univest Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Univest Financial Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of UVSP stock opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Univest Financial has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.86.
In other Univest Financial news, CEO Jeffrey M. Schweitzer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,033,716.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Univest Financial in a research report on Friday, April 26th.
Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.
