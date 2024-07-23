USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.550 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $850.0 million-$880.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $883.5 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their target price on USANA Health Sciences from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

USANA Health Sciences Stock Performance

USANA Health Sciences stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,532. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $41.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.17. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $227.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.27 million. Equities analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel A. Macuga sold 3,791 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $178,707.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Myron W. Wentz sold 13,496 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $607,724.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,864,345 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,131,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,458,098 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

