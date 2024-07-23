Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 18,933 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 129% from the previous session’s volume of 8,261 shares.The stock last traded at $18.20 and had previously closed at $17.67.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valhi in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $516.29 million, a PE ratio of 915.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.93.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.05%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Valhi’s payout ratio is 1,600.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valhi stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.41% of Valhi worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

