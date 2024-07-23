Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC now owns 28,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $330,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,442. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $159.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.86.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

