Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 231,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,513 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 629,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 37,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 23,936 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONE traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $251.01. The company had a trading volume of 35,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,637. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $185.74 and a 52 week high of $255.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $245.42 and its 200 day moving average is $234.86. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

