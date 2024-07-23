Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,660,000 after purchasing an additional 385,608 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,233,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,606,000 after acquiring an additional 459,753 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,339,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,977,000 after purchasing an additional 35,995 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,074,000 after purchasing an additional 273,778 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,941,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,895,000 after purchasing an additional 251,065 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.21. The company had a trading volume of 909,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,462,109. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $58.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.