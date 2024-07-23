Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Bought by UniSuper Management Pty Ltd

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,228 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTR. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $53.56. 1,628,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,242. The stock has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.88, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.46 and its 200 day moving average is $46.83. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently -947.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

