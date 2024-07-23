Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC) Rating Increased to Hold at Desjardins

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Victoria Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get Victoria Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Victoria Gold

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

Victoria Gold ( TSE:VGC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$99.80 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.