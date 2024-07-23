Voyager Token (VGX) Price Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Voyager Token has a market cap of $26.88 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000019 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Voyager Token Profile
Voyager Token’s launch date was June 28th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 370,929,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 370,951,352 tokens. Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @vgxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/investvoyager. The official website for Voyager Token is www.vgxfoundation.com.
Buying and Selling Voyager Token
