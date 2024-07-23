Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $23.49

Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.49 and last traded at $23.42, with a volume of 230698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

WAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

