WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz (ETR:WCMK) Stock Price Down 2.6%

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG (ETR:WCMK – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €1.84 ($2.00) and last traded at €1.84 ($2.00). 1 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 21,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.89 ($2.05).

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of €2.01 and a 200-day moving average of €1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 15.83. The company has a market cap of $276.88 million, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.99.

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG is a real estate investment firm. It previously operated as an international industrial company. WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG was founded in 1766 and is based in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WCM Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.