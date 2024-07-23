Wedbush Increases Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Price Target to $50.00

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Wedbush from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CATY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ:CATY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.06. 147,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,733. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.34. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $178.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 10.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,058,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,119,000 after purchasing an additional 749,370 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,257,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

