Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a boost from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WDI opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.43. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $15.08.

