Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.
About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
