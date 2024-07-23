Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0845 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMD opened at $9.83 on Tuesday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $9.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.29.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

