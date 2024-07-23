Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBI opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.82. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

