Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Lowered to C$0.50 at TD Securities

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the company’s previous close.

WEF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. CIBC lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.65.

Western Forest Products Stock Performance

TSE:WEF traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$0.44. The company had a trading volume of 117,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.43 and a 1-year high of C$1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.57. The firm has a market cap of C$137.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Western Forest Products had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of C$239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Western Forest Products will post 0.004992 EPS for the current year.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwoods forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. It is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber.

