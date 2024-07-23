Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.45. 138,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,051,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Up 3.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.23.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Company Profile
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wheels Up Experience
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- ScottsMiracle-Gro Stock Blooms After Investor Day Optimism
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Leading Beverage Company’s Stock Bubbles Higher: Rally Ahead
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Can This Meme Stock Stage One Last Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Wheels Up Experience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheels Up Experience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.