Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.48 and last traded at $3.45. 138,340 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,051,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.23.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $197.10 million during the quarter. Wheels Up Experience had a negative return on equity of 495.46% and a negative net margin of 44.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 21.1% during the first quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 189,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 32,963 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter worth $287,000. 98.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers membership programs consisting of Connect that offers members variable dynamic pricing on a per trip basis and flexibility on their schedule; Core for private flyers; and UP for Business for small and medium enterprise, and large corporate customers for whom it is primary provider of private flights, as well as supplementary solution to their own aircraft operations.

