Whirlpool (WHR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Whirlpool has set its FY24 guidance at $13.00-$15.00 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR opened at $106.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.09. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $84.18 and a 52-week high of $152.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

