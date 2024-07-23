Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $425.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Wingstop from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Wingstop from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Wingstop from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $357.89.

Wingstop Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WING opened at $382.66 on Friday. Wingstop has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $431.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 136.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $396.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.70.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.34 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,873.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Albert G. Mcgrath sold 4,230 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.40, for a total transaction of $1,676,772.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,170 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 645 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.74, for a total value of $255,252.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,873.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,191 shares of company stock worth $2,443,547 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 11,380 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 60.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

