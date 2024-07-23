Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,342 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $160,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 772,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,995,000 after purchasing an additional 166,254 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 301,470 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,087,000 after purchasing an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter worth about $34,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Price Performance

Shares of WIX stock traded up $2.62 on Tuesday, hitting $168.74. 268,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,551. The company has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 148.02, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1-year low of $76.90 and a 1-year high of $178.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.10 and its 200 day moving average is $140.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Wix.com from $153.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.59.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

