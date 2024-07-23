Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Trading 5.6% Higher

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.05 and last traded at $15.00. 71,886 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 641,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.21.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Xometry from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Xometry in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Xometry from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xometry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $715.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Xometry news, insider Subir Dutt purchased 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,735.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,286 shares of company stock worth $27,662. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter valued at $21,165,000. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 1,005.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 644,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,882,000 after buying an additional 585,971 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the second quarter valued at $6,281,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 20.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,270,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,461,000 after buying an additional 217,939 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,773,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after buying an additional 161,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

