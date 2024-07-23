ZClassic Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. ZClassic has a market cap of $496,251.75 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00044716 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00038906 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00017165 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000285 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

