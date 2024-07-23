Zeta Global Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,908 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 622% compared to the typical volume of 1,096 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 6.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,915,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,895,000 after buying an additional 991,678 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Price Performance

Zeta Global stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.41. The stock had a trading volume of 943,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,997,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.23. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $21.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZETA shares. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Zeta Global from $18.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Zeta Global in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zeta Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.42.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

