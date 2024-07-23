ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of ZI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.48. The stock had a trading volume of 517,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,268,655. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $310.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.84 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total value of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,209.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Patrick Mader sold 3,112 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $39,771.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,209.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,974 shares of company stock valued at $298,154. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 955.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 792.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

